Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Gap Down to $29.78

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $28.28. Safehold shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 63,206 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Safehold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 50.10%. Safehold’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth $464,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 495.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold, Inc engages in acquiring, owning, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. It also offers capital solutions. The company was founded on April 14, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

