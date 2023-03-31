Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys 8,291 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 550,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,497. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

