Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $219.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

