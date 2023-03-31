Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 84,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.