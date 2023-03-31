Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Director Brian D. Finn Buys 50,000 Shares

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn bought 50,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,007 shares in the company, valued at $55,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $0.46 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.