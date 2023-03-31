Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $224.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

