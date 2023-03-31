Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

