Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

