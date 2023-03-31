Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $88.81.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

