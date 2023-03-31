Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after acquiring an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

