Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 6,072 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

