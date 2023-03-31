Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 177,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 149,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

