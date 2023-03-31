Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 26,754 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PRF traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,979. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

