Saxon Interests Inc. Buys Shares of 21,745 SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GII traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.26. 9,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

