Saxon Interests Inc. Buys Shares of 21,745 SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:GII traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.26. 9,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $59.67.
About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF
