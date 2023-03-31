Saxon Interests Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 208,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.