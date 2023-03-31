Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NURE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 13,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

