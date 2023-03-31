Saxon Interests Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 737,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $9,951,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 651.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 252,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 219,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,602. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

