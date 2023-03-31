Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $505,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLU. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

VLU traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.88 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

