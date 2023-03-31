Saxon Interests Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.81. 24,589,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,861,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $683.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.