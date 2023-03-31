Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.28. 475,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,870. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.61.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

