Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.12. 26,623,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,496,066. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

