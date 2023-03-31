Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.1 %

Schneider National stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 281,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,462. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.