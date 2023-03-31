Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639,764 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 7.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $56,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,951 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $7,094,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 283,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

