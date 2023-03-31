Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 680,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 316,867 shares.The stock last traded at $33.69 and had previously closed at $33.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

