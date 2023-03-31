Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.74. 584,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.