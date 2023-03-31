Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.25. 4,233,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

