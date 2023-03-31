Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

