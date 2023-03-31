Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,195. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

