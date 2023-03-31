Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,771 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. 170,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,440. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

