Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 28th

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
Science Applications International Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
