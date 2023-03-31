Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 28th

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

