Scotiabank Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $37.99 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

