Scout Investments Inc. Buys 5,839 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Axos Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

