Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ambarella by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

AMBA stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $109.17.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $4,044,013 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

