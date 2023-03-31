Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,785 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $99.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

