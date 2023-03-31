Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503,787 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Synovus Financial worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

