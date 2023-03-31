Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,216 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Huntsman worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HUN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.