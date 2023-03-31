Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,808 shares of company stock worth $26,023,134. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MORN opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.99 and a 52-week high of $293.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

