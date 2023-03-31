Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,739 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,798,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,694.84 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,827.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,101.05.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

