Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,107 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.11 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.95.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

