Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Forward Air worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Forward Air by 4,152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

