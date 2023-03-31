Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ziff Davis worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,655,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,861,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

