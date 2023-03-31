SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,578. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.