SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at SeaChange International
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SeaChange International
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SeaChange International stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,578. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
