Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 26,539 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5,307.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 863,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

