Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,344 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,033. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

