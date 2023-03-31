Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,855,000 after buying an additional 7,072,634 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,312. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

