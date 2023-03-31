Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $315,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,069,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 183,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,541. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

