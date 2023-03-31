Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,605,000 after buying an additional 64,970 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.45. The company had a trading volume of 148,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,397. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $177.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

