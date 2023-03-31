Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,750 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 136,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,803. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

