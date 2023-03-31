Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $29.01. 436,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,319. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

