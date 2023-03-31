Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 818,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,088. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.